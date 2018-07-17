No injuries in Jabriya building fire

KUWAIT: Firefighters tackled a blaze reported in a three-storey building in Jabriya yesterday. Firemen arrived to the scene shortly after the fire was reported, and first helped evacuated a woman who was trapped in her second-floor apartment, before they put out the flames. The woman was evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported. An investigation was opened to determine the cause of the fire.

Robbery suspects arrested

Two out of three suspects who attempted to rob a money transport vehicle in Industrial Shuwaikh on Thursday were arrested, Al-Rai reported yesterday. The mastermind of the attempt had the weapon that was used and injured an employee of the company. The suspect has a record of robberies and thefts, and was recently released from prison. Criminal detectives from Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Capital and Hawally worked on the case, which is of special interest because it involved the use of a firearm. Investigations led to two out of the three suspects in a mobile chalet in Abdaly, where they were arrested. They said their plan was to steal the money after they followed the vehicle from a mall in Rai, but failed. The two are bedoons and a third is being sought.

Jahra fire

Fifteen people suffered breathing difficulties during a fire in a Jahra residential building. They were taken to Jahra Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation. Eight were discharged, while the rest remain hospitalized.

Smuggling foiled

Nuwaiseeb border customs officers prevented a citizen from smuggling out five Captagon tablets. He was sent to concerned authorities

Harasser at large

A man chased and harassed a woman in a mall, and publicly asked her to take his mobile phone number. The girl hit him with her handbag then called police, but the suspect escaped. The woman, a citizen, was told to lodge a complaint at the police station.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies