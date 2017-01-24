No H5N8 human infection

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health emphasized Monday that no human infection of the deadly H5N8 virus was detected in Kuwait. The ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary Dr Majeda Al-Qattan stated that no reports about receiving H5N8-inftected people were received from hospitals and medical centers and institutions across the country. Qattan assured that the highly contagious H5N8 is spreading among poultry, but the likelihood of human infection is low. — KUNA