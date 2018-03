No extradition for maid’s killer?

KUWAIT: The Lebanese public prosecution made a recommendation to keep the case of Nader Essam Assaf – who is accused of killing Filipina maid Joana Daniela Demafelis – in Lebanon, and rejected Kuwait’s request for extradition. The prosecution said as Assaf is Lebanese, the case is under the jurisdiction of Lebanon and recommended not to hand him over, Al-Rai reported yesterday.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun, Meshaal Al-Enezi and Agencies