No explosives found with ‘stock exchange’ woman

KUWAIT: The interior ministry commented on a video clip that went viral on social media yesterday, showing a woman standing outside the Kuwait Stock Exchange’s building while holding a sign with words written on it suggesting that she held a bomb. The woman – a Kuwaiti citizen – was apprehended and taken to Sharq police station for questioning. No explosives were found with the woman.

Public funds’ squandering

Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Jarrah Al-Sabah said Tuesday he referred to Public Prosecution reports by State Audit Bureau, parliament and the interior ministry’s investigation committee over alleged squandering in ministry’s hospitality provision. Sheikh Khaled, also Deputy Prime Minister, said he made the decision after the reports concluded there was an alleged public fund squandering as well as forging official documents.

Sheikh Khaled said a number of senior employees were suspended until end of interrogation, the ministry said in a statement. He said the ministry conducted an internal investigation after the State Audit Bureau concluded there were violations in hospitality provision in fiscal years 2014-15 and 2015-16. The ministry investigation reached same results concluded by Audit Bureau and Parliament’s Budget and Final State Committee, that there was an alleged waste in public fund, explained the minister.

Basement fire

Fire broke out in the basement of a building used as a carpentry shop. Firemen carried out rescue operations and tackled the blaze. They found the fire was in some wood and foam that spread to the first floor. Residents were evacuated and power was cut off. No injuries were reported.

Food inspection

Food and nutrition authority inspectors closed down three fishmongers’ outlets at Salmiya market for displaying foul fish for sale, said the authority’s director Essa Al-Kandari, adding that inspection managers in various governorates will be reshuffled. Speaking after an inspection tour of Hawally markets, Kandari said inspectors aim to boost the awareness of all vendors dealing with food items. He also noted that the tour included seafront restaurants, Hawally slaughterhouse, a number of restaurants and the fish and the vegetable markets at Salmiya market.

Insult

The comprehensive court sentenced Abdelaziz Al-Fadhli to eight months in jail with KD 1,000 to suspend the sentence for insulting former health minister Dr Ali Al-Obaidi. From Feb 24, 2016 until Sept 23, 2017, Fadhli – through his social media account called “Sheikh” – kept insulting Al-Obaidi as a public employee.

Smuggling foiled

Kuwait International Airport customs officers arrested a British man for attempting to smuggle 32 liquor bottles on arrival from her country. She was sent to concerned authorities.

Thieves caught

Farwaniya detectives arrested two men, Kuwaiti and Syrian, for stealing items from camps. Detectives received several complaints about the theft of power generators and other items from spring camps, so investigations were carried out, and both suspects confessed to the thefts. They were sent to concerned authorities.

Doctor assaulted

Naeem police charged a juvenile of beating a doctor at Jahra Hospital. The young man is being summoned to face charges. Meanwhile, Ahmadi detectives are looking for six unidentified persons who severely beat an employee at the interior ministry, breaking his nose in the process.

Scam

A Lebanese man accused a compatriot of cheating when he sold him chewing gum claiming it is a weight-reducing product, but the man discovered what he bought was regular gum in the shape of capsules. He bought three boxes for KD 60, although they actually cost KD 1 each. A security source said the man lodged a complaint and the accused is being sought.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun, Meshaal Al-Enezi and Agencies