No embezzlement at London health office

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health (MoH) emphatically denied yesterday social media reports about alleged embezzlements at Kuwait’s Health Office in London. The MoH said in a press release that embezzlement took place in 2016 and the culprits were disclosed by the current office management, while reports in this regard were made public in 2017. “Investigations in this respect have been proceeding,” the ministry said, and called on whoever concerned to be accurate in promoting such reports, abstain from spreading rumors and false information. – KUNA