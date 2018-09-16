No delays over new hospital in Kuwait: health minister

KUWAIT: The construction of a new sprawling medical facility in Kuwait is running on schedule, Kuwait’s Health Minister Dr Basel Al-Sabah said yesterday, allaying concerns over alleged delays impeding the project. The minister’s remarks came as he toured the Jaber Al-Ahmad hospital, where he was joined by a number of senior officials.

As they closely inspected the hospital, the officials said they were ‘highly impressed’ with the medical facility and how much progress has been made in construction. Amid his tour, in response to a question by the press, the Kuwaiti health minister said it was ‘plainly obvious’ that the project would be completed in a timely and efficient manner. – KUNA