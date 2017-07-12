No delay in ministry dues’ payment: Finance Minister

KUWAIT: Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Anas Al-Saleh said there are no delays by the ministry to pay dues to the Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW), be it in the 2015-2016 budget or that of this year.

Saleh said in an answer to a question by MP Safaa Al- Hashem that for independent establishments to keep their full profit or part of it is according to their establishment laws depends if they pay for expenses for their projects in the development plan or capital projects.

This is bearing in mind that there are independent establishments whose project costs are more than their reserves, such as Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiaries, Kuwait Ports Authority and Industry Public Authority, he said. About bonds issued by the Central Bank of Kuwait, Saleh said the bank has not issued any bonds to finance the deficit in the 2015-2016 budget. The finance ministry has requested the participation of local banks in financing the budget deficit of the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

By A Saleh