No degree, no ‘manager’

KUWAIT: An official source at the manpower authority said an administrative circular no. 104/2018 was issued that allows residency renewals for those with the profession of “manager” but without a university degree, who have been working in this job before Jan 1, 2011 and the job was recorded in the work permit.

The source said after this date, there will be no renewals without a university degree, adding that the work permits of all those working as “managers” before Jan 1, 2011 will be renewed automatically. – Al-Anbaa