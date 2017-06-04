No contaminated rice in local markets

KUWAIT: Well-informed municipal sources strongly denied that any municipality inspector throughout Kuwait had received any complaint concerning a video about selling rice that contains plastic in local markets. The source stressed that inspectors searched various stores and outlets in search of such a product but found none.

Khairan

Municipal Council member and head of the technical committee Fahd Al-Sane urged relevant government authorities to come up with quick solutions to end the suffering of the people living in Khairan residential area. Sane explained that the area’s residents have many complaints, such as the stench from overflowing sewage water, accumulated garbage, waste that has not been collected for weeks and roads blocked by sand, which has been causing many traffic accidents.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi