Newspaper calls for nominating Amir for the Nobel Prize for Peace

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Wasat has called for nominating His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the Nobel Prize for Peace. The paper yesterday announced choosing His Highness the Amir as ‘Man of the Year,’ describing him as a ‘man of peace.’

In a special supplement, Al-Wasat reviewed His Highness the Amir’s tireless efforts for dissolving disagreements in the Gulf region, as well as disputes in the region at large. It pointed to His Highness the Amir’s humanitarian initiatives, highly appreciated on the local, regional and international scenes.

“His Highness the Amir is a sagacious leader, a man of peace and a humanitarian leader, who eligibly deserves the Nobel Prize for Peace for the initiatives he offered the Arab nation and the entire humanity,” the paper wrote in yesterday’s editorial. His Highness the Amir does not spare the least effort for assisting Muslims, the paper said.

His Highness the Amir is the leader who has most attended the Gulf, Arab and Islamic events. The paper pointed to His Highness the Amir’s firm vision and stances that “aim to found a new concept for Arab and Muslim citizenship. His Highness the Amir’s achievements bear witness on this.” His Highness the Amir has linked Kuwait diplomatically and strategically to the world, it stressed. – KUNA