New Zealand chief lawmaker eager to boost ties with Kuwait

Amir hosts several diplomats

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Seif Palace National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives David Carter and his accompanying delegation. The encounter was also attended by Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah and head of the welcoming delegation MP Ali Al-Deqbasi.

Following the meeting, Carter expressed eagerness to enhance ties with Kuwait on many levels, and praised the warmth of relations between Kuwait and New Zealand. He said that he looks forward for a trade and free trade agreement as part of the agenda discussed with His Highness the Amir. Carter also acknowledged Kuwait and His Highness’s huge role to settle the tensions in the region. He also welcomed the visit of a Kuwaiti parliamentarian to New Zealand, to boost both countries’ relations. Carter also met separately with Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Also yesterday, His Highness the Amir received the visiting President of the Swiss National Council Jurg Stahl and his accompanying delegation. He also met with the outgoing Omani Ambassador Hamed bin Saeed Al-Ibrahim, and Swaziland’s Queen Mother Ntfombi. – KUNA