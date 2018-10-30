New transfer conditions for private sector to Govt. sector and vice versa

KUWAIT: The manpower authority’s official spokesperson and PR manager Aseel Al-Mazyad said the authority issued directive number 133/2018 concerning transferring expat workers between various sectors.

Mazyad explained that private sector expat workers desiring to transfer to work for the government sector have to be approved by the Civil Service Commission, while an employer has to justify his need for those transferring from the government to the private sector, provided the license has vacant positions that match these workers’ qualifications. – Meshaal Al-Enezi