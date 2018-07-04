New terminal helps Kuwait keep up with the growing numbers of passengers

KUWAIT: The new terminal 4 (T4) at Kuwait International Airport was inaugurated yesterday in a ceremony that was attended by top state officials, led by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The new terminal, which will be specifically used by Kuwait Airways, stretches over 225,000 square meters, has 14 gates, duty free shops and parking with a capacity of 2,450 cars. It will increase Kuwait International Airport’s capacity to 25 million travelers by 2022.

The project is part of Kuwait’s development vision 2035, and helps Kuwait keep up with the growing numbers of passengers that is expected to reach 40 million annually by 2037. The project is projected to make an expected annual income of no less than $800 million, and create about 40,000 job opportunities. – KUNA