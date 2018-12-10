New terminal fully open

KUWAIT: Full operation has started at Kuwait International Airport’s Terminal 4 (T4), which opened its gates last July, Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority said on Sunday. “Kuwait International Airport’s terminal 4 has been opened in a record time of four months,” the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation’s chairman Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah said amid a ceremony. He thanked the Kuwaiti government for its contributions towards the “unprecedented success” of the terminal, which was built in a timely and productive manner. Full operation at international airport terminals usually takes between 12 to 18 months, but the diligence of Kuwait’s aviation workforce transcended expectations, the minister said. Kuwait Airways’ chairman Yousef Al-Jassem said the success of the terminal can be attributed to the close rapport between the national carrier and Kuwait’s civil aviation authority. With the opening of the new terminal, Kuwait’s flag carrier is in the process of putting together a comprehensive and revamped itinerary, he added. – KUNA