New technical measures to rehabilitate water grid

KUWAIT: MEW’s assistant undersecretary for water operation and maintenance, Khalifa Mohammed Al-Feraij announced the commencement of new technical measures to rehabilitate the fresh water grid in blocks 5 and 7 at Funaitees after some new buildings had been built. He added that the rehabilitation measures include cleaning and sterilization.

Minimum retirement age

Chairman of Kuwait Labor Union, Salem Shebeeb Al-Ajmi hailed the parliamentary financial affairs decision on approving a draft law proposing amending the social security law concerning reducing the minimum retirement age and maximum service years for both men and women. Al-Ajmi stressed that the new decision would have very important positive socio-economic impacts on various families. It would allow women take more care of their families and household matters, take part in voluntary initiatives and cultural activities and take part in economic activities such as small and medium projects. Al-Ajmi added that the decision also allow men start their own businesses at suitable age so that they could be able to run them. “We hope the government will approve such tendencies, as well”, he underlined noting that the amendment will not overburden the state budget and that the majority of those applying for retirement would do so out of some socio-economic motives rather than out of their wish to relax.

By Mesh’al Al-Enezi