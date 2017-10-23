New screening machine installed at border crossing

KUWAIT: Kuwait Custom Directorate has installed and operated CIB 300 x-ray screening machine at Nuwaiseeb border crossing, southern Kuwait, Director General Jamal Al-Jalawi said Sunday. The machine, to be installed at the Abdali and Salmi border crossings soon, will help inspectors detect smuggled goods thus eliminate trafficking, Al-Jalawi said in a statement.

Jalawi, speaking after a visiting to Nuwaiseeb to check the machine, said the new device would screen a vehicle in less than a minute which would speed up the process of inspection and transport of goods. Adnan Al-Qedheebi, deputy director general for crossings, said CIB 300 x-ray screening machine aimed at preventing smuggling of drugs and explosives. He said a new machine would be installed to screen trucks. – KUNA