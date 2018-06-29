New roads to serve Sabah Al-Ahmad, Wafra residents

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport yesterday issued a statement in which it refuted online reports claiming that a project to build some roads and bridges along the road between Abdullah Port and Wafra had started in 2011. The authority stressed that construction in said project actually commenced on June 5th, 2017 and is expected to be concluded on November 9th, 2019.

The authority also noted that 41 percent of the project has been completed so far, adding construction is going according to schedule. Once finished, the road would facilitate traffic flow for Sabah Al-Ahmad and Wafra cities’ residents.

The project consists of three phases, the authority said, adding that the first phase is due to finish during the third quarter of 2018, the second during the second quarter of 2019 and the third during the third quarter of 2019.

Food allowances

Ministry of Electricity and Water’s (MEW) assistant undersecretary for power and water distillation plants’ affairs Fuad Al-Oun urged various power plant managers to prepare lists of employees who are entitled to food allowances; those who had to be at work in during iftar and suhoor times during Ramadan.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi