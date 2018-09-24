New roads to open next week

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) will open next Monday a new service road and traffic entrances on both Mohammed bin Qassem Street and Alexandria Street. The Alexandria exit, located between the Faculty of Literature and Kuwait Sport Club in Kaifan, will be opened along a 550-m service road and two traffic lanes parallel to Jahra Road, said Director-General of PART Ahmed Al-Hassan.

He added that Mohammed bin Al-Qassem St’s entrance leading to the PAAET headquarters will be 100 m in length with three traffic lanes in both directions. Hassan said the authority has developed an integrated plan to execute 74 projects to develop roads and infrastructure to facilitate traffic, allocating KD 500 million for these projects. – KUNA