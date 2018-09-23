New regulations on private nurseries

KUWAIT: Minister of social affairs and labor and minister of state for economic affairs, Hind Al-Sabeeh recently endorsed a decision on regulating private nurseries. This is to prevent owners from utilizing the nursery quarters or a part of it for activities other than those specified in the license during or outside official working hours.

The decision also authorized MSAL’s women and children department to receive license applications and the undersecretary to issue them within a maximum period of 60 days as well as renew existing ones within 30 days. This decision banned anyone from residing in a nursery or hiring men, except as security guards and officers.

It also mandates nurseries to organize sports, cultural and recreational activities for the kids during the summer vacation and banned all operations in afternoon periods. Moreover, the decision urged licensees to apply for renewal three months before their licenses expire. – Al-Anbaa