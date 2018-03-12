New postpaid envelope for civil ID renewal

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Civil Information (PAC) recently issued a new white envelope for civil ID renewal that can easily be obtained from the PACI headquarters and service centers around Kuwait and government malls in various areas, PACI Director Musaed Al-Assoussi announced. Assoussi added that unlike the previous prepaid envelope, the new envelope will be a postpaid one and that the 250 fils fee will be paid on doing the transaction along with the ID issue fees, as people used to purchase the old envelopes and sometimes not use them. Assoussi added that the new envelope project was launched at PACI’s website at e-envelope.paci.gov.kw and that transactions using it can be done within 40 seconds without even having to visit PACI offices.

Temporary health permits

Public Authority for Food and Nutrition’s Director Essa Al-Kandari urged all vendors working in temporary locations and dealing with food products to check with relevant inspection departments to get temporary health permits to sell seasonal food products by April 1, 2018, after which the sites would be closed down if the vendors have no licenses.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi