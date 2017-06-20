New measures introduced for smooth travel season

KUWAIT: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced a raft of new measures to ensure smooth travel just in time for the start of summer travel season.

Speaking yesterday, DGCA’s Deputy General Manager of Airport Affairs Mohammad Al- Thuwaini said that the airport will beef up the presence of its staff members to cater to the legions of travelers.

He underscored that DGCA is fully prepared to cooperate with travelers and control traffic at the airport during the summer, which could get unruly due to the propensity of citizens and expatriates alike to spend the summer months abroad. The DGCA official also thanked the Ministry of Interior (MoI) for its efforts to uphold security. — KUNA