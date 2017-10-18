New health fees drive ‘tourists’ away

KUWAIT: Kuwait has registered a notable drop in the number of expatriates who arrive on commercial, business and tourist visas since health services’ fees were hiked, a high-ranking source at the residency affairs department said. The number of visitors is expected to see further reduction after applying the proposed new fees on visit visas, said the sources, adding that the department is waiting the approval of the new fees by the Cabinet.
