New doctors added value to health care in Kuwait: Minister

Kuwait University’s Faculty of Medicine celebrates graduates

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Bassel Al-Sabah said Tuesday that fresh graduates of Kuwait University’s Faculty of Medicine would be an added value for health care sector, in which the skilled staff were at its core. Sheikh Bassel was speaking at the graduation ceremony of KU’s Faculty of Medicine, held under auspices of His highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. “I am confident the new graduates will bear their professional, moral and humane responsibilities,” he said. He said the health care has been rapidly evolving, calling for adapting to state-of-art technology in all medical specialties and protocols in order to provide top quality services.

The medical staff, added Sheikh Bassel, should also make sure they always improve their skills and abide by the patients’ rights and safety. Faculty of Medicine’s Dean Dr Adel Al-Khodhr said Faculty has been meeting international standards adopted in renowned medical institutions. Khodhr said the faculty has paid extra attention on the development of the student as the core element in the development of health care. He said the graduates realized how the health care system operated.