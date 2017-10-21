New decisions soon to limit marginal laborers: Sabeeh

KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Development Hind Al-Sabeeh said the Civil Service Commission (CSC) will approve the manpower structural organization after merging it with the Manpower and Government Restructuring Program soon, adding that all the procedures needed for the merger process had already been completed except one that is still being discussed by both sides.

Speaking on the sidelines of touring the new blood bank project in Adan along with Health Minister Jamal Al-Harbi, Sabeeh said new decisions will be issued soon to limit the number of marginal laborers, but did not elaborate on that. Sabeeh also expressed joy at having another blood bank in Kuwait after only one had been operating since 1965.

Meanwhile, Harbi said that the new bank would be launched by the beginning of 2018. He also noted that the new building’s tender is currently being reviewed by the Central Tenders Commission (CTC) before examination by the State Audit Bureau. Harbi explained that the new building will be built over an area of 16,400 sq m at a total cost of KD 6 million. He added that the new blood bank is close to the air ambulance center and includes 40 beds. Also speaking on the occasion, board chairman of the executing company Hussein Al-Kharafi stressed that cooperation amongst various social sects helps execute mega projects. Also in attendance were head of the government performance follow-up apparatus Sheikh Ahmad Meshaal Al-Sabah, MSAL undersecretary Saad Al-Kharraz, MSAL assistant undersecretary for cooperation Sheikha Al-Adwani and the project’s coordinator general Nouriya Al-Sadani.

By A Saleh