New centers to accelerate handing electronic passports

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced yesterday that the new electronic passports centers are for handing of the passports while the old service centers are designated for submitting requests for electronic passports. Launching the new centers, which started functioning yesterday, came upon the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, under the supervision of the Ministry’s Undersecretary Lieutenant General Essam Al-Naham in order to accelerate the process of issuing the electronic passports to the citizens, Directorate General of the General Department of Public Relations and Security Media said in press release said today.

The new centers work on two shifts: from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The new centers allocated for Al-Asimah (capital) Governorate are in Al-Jazaer High School for Girls in Al-Shamiya, and for Hawally Governorate in the International Fair, hall number 8, in Mishref area, while in Al-Farwaneya Governorate in Amer Ibn Rabae School in Ishbiliyah area, and Al-Jahra Governorate in Sa’ed Al-Abdullah in Al-Ghusoon Kindergarten. New Centers in Al-Ahmadi Governorate is in Fahad Al-Ahmad area in Balat Al-Shuhada’ School, and in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate in Al-Adan area in Al-Mulla Saud Al-Sager School.

Meanwhile the old Service Centers are specialized for submitting the electronic passports, are working according to the scheduled timings as indicated on the official website of the Ministry of Interior. The centers are for Al-Asimah Governorate in Al-Shamiya area, Hawally Governorate in West Mishref Center, Al-Farwaneya Governorate in Ishbiliya Center, in Al-Jahra Governorate in Saed Al-Abdullah Center, In Al-Ahmadi Governorate in Fahad Al-Ahmad Center, and in Mubarak Al-Khabeer Governorate in Al-Adan block-7 Center. The Interior Minister instructed the centers to offer priority in issuing the electronic passports to students studying abroad and patients receiving medical treatment abroad. – KUNA