New cameras recorded 1,500 traffic violations in one week

KUWAIT: Acting Interior Ministry Undersecretary for Traffic Affairs Maj Gen Fahad Al-Shuwaei said the ministry is using the most modern equipment for the safety of motorists. He said the new traffic control cameras recorded 1,500 violations in one week. He said the cameras contribute to raising the safety level of traffic on the road network around the country.

The camera records violations on the main lanes in addition to the left and right shoulders. It also checks trucks that are on the road during banned hours. He asked citizens and expats to comply with traffic officers’ instructions and traffic laws. Separately, the traffic department carried out several campaigns to deter violators, resulting in issuing several tickets and impounding several vehicles due to reckless driving.

Fires

Fire broke out in a power transformer in Abdullah Al-Mubarak Street. Ardiya fire center backed by Jleeb fire center responded, and it took them one hour to control and put out the fire. Meanwhile, a Surra transformer also caught fire, and Salmiya, Hawally and Industrial Shwuaikh centers battled the blaze for two hours. No injuries were reported in both fires.

Inspections

The fire department closed down two facilities for not meeting preventive conditions. One of the buildings is a medical facility in Hawally, and the other is a warehouse for kitchen and hotel equipment in Shuwaikh. Separately. fire inspectors issued warnings to five industrial facilities in Jahra, Subhan, Shuwaikh and a basement in Hawally.

Crackdowns

Farwaniya municipality carried out an inspection campaign on Ardiya cafes with police backup. The campaign resulted in issuing nine citations for not complying with technical conditions and using the place for sleeping. Separately, Mubarak Al-Kabeer municipality carried out a campaign at Aswaq Al-Qurain, resulting in the discovery of a warehouse containing large quantities of expired food (8.267 tons), in addition to the store owner operating it before receiving a health license from the municipality.

In other news, Acting Director General of Kuwait Municipality Asad Emadi said 729 transactions for real-estate ownership were issued by electronic correspondence with the authentication department at the justice ministry in one month. He said the electronic link reduced the documentary cycle and simplified procedures.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun