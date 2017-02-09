New airport terminal to be operational by Nov

KUWAIT: Construction work at the new terminal of the Kuwait International Airport (Terminal No 2) is expected to be completed in November, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced yesterday.

Speaking to KUNA, GACA Chairman Sheikh Mubarak Salem Al-Sabah underscored the significance of the terminal that will assist travelers perturbed over increasing congestion at Kuwait’s main airport.

As he toured the terminal, which has been 30 percent completed, the GACA Chairman noted that national carrier Kuwait Airways will be operating the terminal. Located north of Kuwait International Airport, the terminal contains 14 departure gates and will help ratchet up passenger capacity to accommodate some 5 million travelers.