NEST launches charity drive to build school in Africa

In cooperation with Kuwait Red Crescent Society

KUWAIT: Nurture and Educate Students Today (NEST), working under the Kuwait Red Crescent Society’s (KRCS) umbrella, is organizing a charity campaign to encourage people and children to do good deeds and donate for building a school in Africa. Those who would like to donate can do so by visiting a pavilion placed for this campaign at the Avenues Mall phase 2 from May 10th to 25th, 2018. The visitor can see an imitation of the streets and houses in Africa, along with live models presenting what life is like there. Visitors can also watch videos using 3D glasses available at the pavilion.

Soud Al-Zamel, Member of NEST, noted that this project is executed in cooperation with the Direct Aid Society. “It is a simulation of the life of children in Africa,” he stated. “The visitor can see the life in Chad via virtual reality through the 3D glasses. They can also see models of neighborhoods and schools, and at the end he gets a chance to participate in donating to build a school in Chad. Depending on the amount of the donations, we may be able to build more than one school. Our goal is to build three schools, thus we will start with one step at a time.”

There is no minimum amount to donate. “The donations depend on the person, and each dinar will participate in building the school. The first school will cost KD 140,000, and I believe that we will collect the necessary amount to build it. I hope that we will even collect enough donations to build three schools. Each school will accept 860 students, and we are planning to build elementary and high schools,” he further stated.

NEST executed many projects. “We had five projects prior to this one. One project was in India for educating children there. We also helped Syrian refugees in Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan. We consider the needs in choosing the location of the project and our ability to reach the place. I would like to thank the Direct Aid for suggesting this project, and we realized the necessary needs in Africa, and particularly Chad, for education,” concluded Zamel.

Nisaiba Al-Sumeit, Public Relations and Media Officer at the Direct Aid Society, said that she was glad to participate in this campaign with NEST. “This activity has a new idea which is not common in other charity activities. This campaign allows the child to live the experience and get the feeling before helping those in need. The Avenues Mall is known for children as the place for fun and happiness. The child thinks of it as the place where he will eat, play, or buy something new,” she noted.

“This project allows the child to live the experience of the African girl Louisa, a girl in Chad, who is not getting education. So the visitor, while walking in the pavilion, will live the life of Louisa. By the time he ends the tour, the visitor would gain a unique experience that kids in Kuwait could not witness unless they travel to Africa, and we brought this experience for the children here. This idea spreads the moral value of thinking about others and not just ourselves,” added Sumeit.

Waleed Al-Khashti, Chief Communications and Relations Director at Zain, stated that Zain is always sponsoring youths’ initiatives with noble goals. “This is a successful initiative, and we are happy to see more similar ones in Kuwait. I think that parents should show their children such activities to let them know what people in need in poor countries suffer from. Such activity encourages them to try and help people who aim to make a change in their lives. This exhibition is really a great work, and I advise everybody to come and visit it, and even if they donated KD 1, it will make a difference. This participation and sponsorship is just one of many others for Zain,” he explained.

Mohammed Al-Dhubaib, AGM of Melanzane Restaurant, said that the main reason for participating and sponsoring the event is that the holy month of Ramadan is approaching and this participation adds value to their work, especially that the purpose of the donation is for education. “It is great to support charity events and participate in educating people in need,” he pointed out.

By Nawara Fattahova