Nepalese maid beats Egyptian employer

KUWAIT: An Egyptian woman was beaten by her Nepalese maid with a broomstick that left her with various bruises. The woman sought her husband’s help to take her to hospital, then went to the police station and told them that she was attacked by her hysterical maid. Police are looking for the maid, who escaped.

Toddler died after jumping into pool

A one-year-old bedoon child trying to walk drowned in a pool after falling in it. When his family discovered what had happened, he was already dead. The boy’s body was sent to the coroner and a case was registered at Sulaibiya police station.

Jahra crackdown

A security campaign by Jahra police resulted in arresting 70 wanted individuals, besides issuing 108 traffic citations. Sixteen cars were impounded for not meeting safety standards. The detainees were referred to the proper authorities for further action.

Smuggling foiled

Abdaly customs officers foiled an attempt by two Iraqis to smuggle a firearm and 2,000 Captagon pills into the country. Both were arrested in two separate incidents. While officers were inspecting a bus coming from Iraq with Bahraini plates, they found 2,000 pills with a passenger, who was sent to DCGD. In the second case, they found a pistol in the suspect’s bag, so he was arrested and sent to criminal detectives.

Driver assaulted

A citizen sought the help of her two brothers to beat an Egyptian man in Hawally following a car accident. After the car accident, the woman called her brothers, who rushed to the accident scene, argued with the other driver and beat him up. A security source said traffic policemen handled the situation and took those involved to the police station for further legal action.

Thief identified

A thief, who is also an ex-convict, left his ID behind during his latest theft that targeted a car in Fahd Al-Ahmad. A citizen told police his car was broken into and KD 1,000 along with personal belongings were stolen, and that he found the ID of a citizen nearby. When police checked his information, they found he is an ex-convict in theft and drugs cases. Detectives took over the case and they are looking for him.

Search for harasser

A man harassed a woman in Fitnas, then slapped her and twisted her arm for admonishing him. The woman, a citizen, went to Fintas police station and told them she was harassed by a youth in a mall in front of other shoppers, so she admonished him and left. But he followed her to her car and slapped her, twisted her arm, and said: “You can’t speak like this to me.” The woman gave police the man’s license plate number and he was charged with inciting immorality and debauchery. Police are working on arresting him.

Drug possession

A citizen fell asleep inside his car in front of a café in Sulaibiya. Policemen who woke him up found 10 envelopes of shabu, and he was detained at the Drug Control General Department (DCGD). Patrols suspect a car at dawn, then noticed a man sleeping in it. When they woke him up, they found him in an abnormal condition.

Domestic violence

A dispute between a citizen and his mother turned ugly when the son insulted his mother, beat her, then destroyed the house furniture in Jahra. The elderly woman went to Jahra police station and told them what happened. Detectives took over the case and are looking for the man. – Al-Rai