Negative phenomena: Water guns

The next two days will mark the 56th National Day and 26th Liberation Day of Kuwait. This event brings back a lot of memories for those who witnessed the period before and after the Iraqi invasion and how the national celebration was a day of joy, pride and accomplishment for everyone. Times have changed now, with much demand for traveling during the short holiday until the so-called celebrations are over on Monday.

Since last week, I have been receiving calls from expat friends planning to travel out of Kuwait in the coming days. Of course they do not want to expose themselves to harm by water guns and foam in the streets in the name of joy during the national holidays.

A friend asked me about the relationship between the use of water or foam sprays and the national day of Kuwait. I told him there is no connection. But in the absence of real enforcement of law and penalties, anything can happen. We will keep seeing these harmful images every year. Also, when parents take no action against acts that can harm others, what can you expect?

The world is facing a water crisis and there are people who are dying of thirst. We are a country that relies on desalinated seawater for drinking, so when we disregard a great blessing like water, anything can happen. If the parents are ignorant and careless, why blame the children? It is unfortunate that some people make offensive mistakes as a means of joy.

Municipality Director General Ahmad Al-Manfouhi said in a press statement two days ago that the municipality is decorating streets with Kuwaiti flags for the national occasions and is preparing to maintain cleanliness. This is nice and good, but it does not mean that the phenomenon of water guns has ended.

Since the last few years, water guns have taken over the roads to celebrate instead of foam sprays, and children have turned streets into pools of water. Some roam the streets spraying water on everyone, motorists and pedestrians. This is unacceptable and it is not funny but harmful, especially in this cold.

The director of the municipality said this year it will set a plan to eliminate negative practices during the celebration, pointing out that the law will be applied to all those who disturb the national celebrations, especially street vendors who take advantage of the national holidays by selling foodstuff, fireworks and water guns. This is a good plan and I really hope it will work out. Time will tell. It is necessary to apply the law strictly on these vendors, whether they are roaming or not. And why not extend the ban on baqalas that sell water guns?

It is amazing how we Kuwaitis allow a few people to turn our national days into travel periods for most expats and many Kuwaitis who don’t want anything to do with the mess during the coming days. I have a tip for all those who will remain in Kuwait. If you don’t want to get wet in this cold and don’t want to take part in these so-called water celebrations, stay at home and stay warm. Happy holidays!

By Muna Al-Fuzai

muna@kuwaittimes.net