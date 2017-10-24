Negative expat growth

KUWAIT: A government report showed a reduction in non-Kuwaitis’ population growth in 2017, after an increase of 65 percent last year. This negative growth of the non-Kuwaiti population is the first since 1992, reported Al-Qabas. A table comparing growth indicators between 2016 and 2017 prepared by the population structure committee of the Cabinet showed the annual increase in the non-Kuwaiti population in 2017 was 125,694, while the annual increase in 2016 was 358,719. Informed sources said this reduction is due to the decision issued by the interior ministry and the manpower authority to curb marginal labor.