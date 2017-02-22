Nearly 7 in 10 employers in Kuwait plan to hire this year

According to Bayt.com and YouGov Survey

KUWAIT: The latest Middle East Job Index Survey, compiled by the Middle East’s leading job site, Bayt.com, and research and consulting group, YouGov, has revealed that many employers are planning to hire soon within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). In Kuwait, in particular, nearly seven in 10 employers (68 percent) are planning to hire in the year ahead.

Hiring intentions

Within the next three months, more than half of Kuwaiti employers (52 percent) said that they are ‘definitely’ or ‘probably’ going to hire. Among Kuwaiti companies that plan to hire within the next three months, nearly half (47 percent) are going to hire for ‘Junior Executive’ roles, followed by 32 percent who intend to hire a ‘Coordinator,’ and 25 percent who intend to hire a ‘Manager.’ Most respondents in Kuwait also said they are looking to hire ‘Administrative Assistants’ (15 percent), while 14 percent said they want to hire ‘Sales Executives,’ ‘Accountants’ and ‘Sales Managers.’

When looking at which industries are hiring across the MENA region over the next three months, more than two thirds (67 percent) of organizations in the hospitality/ recreation/ entertainment industry and human resources industry are planning to hire, making them the industries with the highest hiring potential. This is followed closely by organizations in business consultancy/ business management industries (57 percent).

Private sector companies have the highest intention to hire in the next three months, with 54 percent of large local companies, 52 percent of multinational companies and 51 percent of other private sector companies, ‘definitely’ or ‘probably’ hiring.

Looking at future hiring expectations, 68 percent of employers in Kuwait claim that they intend to hire in a year’s time. Private-sector companies continue to have the highest hiring intentions in a year’s time, with 69 percent of large local companies, 69 percent of other private sector companies, and 68 percent of multinational companies saying that they will be ‘definitely hiring’ or ‘probably hiring.’ From those surveyed, nearly eight in 10 (79 percent) respondents from Kuwait claim that their company has hired new employees in the past 12 months.

“The hiring forecast in Kuwait is looking promising, with 68 percent of employers planning to hire in a year’s time,” said Suhail Masri, VP of Employer Solutions, Bayt.com. “It is also worth mentioning that 43 percent of those planning to hire predict having at least five vacancies to fill in the next 3 months. These responses come as no surprise to us: there are currently more than 10,000 jobs posted on Bayt.com. We will continue to work closely with the region’s employers to help them find their talent. We will also continue empowering and supporting job seekers who are going to make use of these new and exciting job vacancies.”

Qualifications, skills and experience

In terms of academic qualification, a large number of Kuwaiti employers are looking for ‘Business Management’ Graduates and Post Graduates (32 percent), followed by ‘Commerce’ (26 percent), ‘Information Technology’ (19 percent) and ‘Engineering’ (19 percent). When it comes to skills in high demand, almost three quarters (74 percent) of employers in Kuwait are looking for employees with ‘good communication skills in both English and Arabic,’ and almost half (49 percent) are looking for ‘team players / cooperative / helpful / flexible’ candidates.

In terms of experience, 38 percent of Kuwaiti employers are looking for candidates with ‘managerial experience,’ 30 percent of employers are looking for candidates with ‘sales and marketing experience,’ and another 23 percent are looking for candidates with ‘mid-level (3 to 7 years) experience.’

Masri adds: “We encourage organizations looking to hire to use features on Bayt.com such as CV Search and Job Postings, which can help meet their pressing hiring needs and ensure that they fill their vacancies as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible.”

“We look at hiring expectancy throughout the MENA region as it can serve as a positive reflection on the economy. When looking at the MENA job market, the private sector has highlighted that they are planning to offer a large number of employment options in the next few months and the year ahead. It is also important to have the insights on which skills, academic qualifications, and experience levels are in highest demand. Job seekers can plan accordingly,” said Arleen Gonsalves, Associate Research Manager, YouGov.

Data for the Bayt.com Middle East Job Index survey was collected online between December 4th, 2016 and January 22nd, 2017. Results are based on a sample of 3,107 respondents from the following countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and Pakistan.