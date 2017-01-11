NCCAL honors popular poet

KUWAIT: The National Council for Culture, Art and Letters (NCCAL) organized a singing seminar at Abdulhussein Abdulredha Theater on Tuesday evening in honor of Mubarak Al-Hudeibi, a celebrated Kuwaiti poet.

At the beginning of the function, NCCAL Assistant Secretary-General for the Arts Sector Dr Bader Al-Duweesh spoke highly of Hudeibi’s eloquent lyrics which helped enrich the national library with love and patriotic songs.

Hudeibi’s lyrics are sung by most of singing stars in Kuwait and other Gulf countries such as Shadi Al-Khaleej, Gherrid Al-Shat’e, Hussein Jassem, Abdulmohsen Al-Mehanna, Talal Maddah, Mohammad Abdo, Abdullah Al-Ruwaished, Abadi Al-Jowhar, Nabil Shu’ail and Abdulmajid Abdullah, Dr Al-Duweesh said. He also commended as outstanding Hudeibi’s contributions to the Kuwaiti radio and Kuwait Artist Association, noting that Hudeibi is one of the pioneers of the Kuwaiti media.

NCCAL’s Secretary-General Ali Al-Youha and Assistant Secretary-General for Culture Sector Mohammad Al-Asousi honored the great poet in the presence of a dozens of artists and media celebs. Later on a documentary featuring the biography of, and interviews with, Hudeibi was screened. Born in Al-Mergab area in 1946, Hudeibi is married and has one son. – KUNA