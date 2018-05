Navy boat sinks, crew rescued

KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti Navy vessel with 11 crewmen on board sank in territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf on Friday evening, the Kuwaiti Army General Staff said. All the crewmen of the capsized vessel, which was on a military mission, were rescued, and the accident caused only material damage, it added in a press release. Investigations were underway to find the cause of the accident, it added. – KUNA