Natural immune boosters and ingredients to add to your recipes

As it is now summer time, I’m all about staying healthy! What’s worse than getting sick while on your summer vacation? Nothing. With my busy work schedule and everything going on, it’s important for me to keep my immune system in the best shape. I always go for natural options to help boost my immune system because this way you can be sure you’re not harming your body in anyway and you wont get any bad side effects. In this article, I’ll be sharing my favorite ingredients that you can add to your recipes or incorporate into your diets that will do wonders for your health.

1. Turmeric powder:

This powerful ingredient has been used in India for thousands of years as a spice and medicinal herb. It’s one of the most effective nutritional supplements to ever exist. It is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant which helps the body to fight any diseases as well as getting rid of toxins that are built in our bodies. It also has anti aging benefits and much more! I incorporate this ingredient into my diet by adding it to my salad and I’ve noticed a lot of difference in how I feel. You can also blend it into a smoothie or into your tea, whatever you prefer.

2. Ginger:

Ginger is amazing for reliving digestive problems, nausea, and motion sickness. I always make sure to have ginger tea while I’m traveling to avoid the sick feeling we often get while traveling for long hours at a time. Ginger is also an amazing immune booster and I’ve found that I can feel the effects of it

immediately; its definitely one of my favorites.

3. Oregano Oil:

The oregano plant is also a very powerful one and has antibacterial, antiviral, antioxidant and immune boosting properties. I love adding a few drops to my water or you can do a few drops under your tongue but it does burn a little bit which is why I prefer having it with water.

4. Echinacea:

If you feel a cold or flu coming, this is the herb for you. It really helps to reduce any symptoms of cold and flu and other illnesses and infections. Its benefits are endless: reliving aches and pains, healing joint and muscle pains, reduces the appearance of wrinkles and other signs of aging, heals skin conditions such as eczema and acne, and more! I personally drink Echinacea tea but you can find it in chewable capsules too!

5. Garlic:

Adding garlic into your meal can give you so many benefits like lowering cholesterol levels, regulating blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and boosting your immune system. It also contains Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, and fiber, which are all essential to our health. It also helps to detox your body from any toxins and even heavy metals that are built up in your organs so its extremely powerful. Lets not mention it’s also delicious and can add something to any meal. I personally use a little bit in my salad dressing and it tastes amazing! Stay healthy this summer the right and natural way!

By The Real Fouz