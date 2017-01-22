NATO center to take ties to new level: NSB

KUWAIT: NATO’s new Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) regional center in Kuwait will be instrumental in solidifying strategic relations between ICI member nations, the National Security Bureau (NSB) said yesterday. The NSB-controlled center, which opens tomorrow, will allow NATO the opportunity to share its knowhow with Kuwait, where NATO instructors will be guiding officials from across Kuwait’s government spectrum and Gulf ICI member nations, a statement by NSB noted.

Moreover, the statement revealed that the center is complete with sprawling halls to be used by government institutions for educational purposes. Meanwhile, the training courses to be offered include topics such as electronic security and crisis management, the statement noted, adding that Kuwait, which joined the ICI in 2004, has always been an active member of the ICI. The center, which was Kuwait’s brainchild, was first proposed during a 2012 ICI meeting and was subsequently approved during a NATO summit in Chicago. Kuwait and NATO also signed an agreement last year in efforts to bolster bilateral cooperation. – KUNA