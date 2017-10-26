National Security Chief meets UK Ambassador

KUWAIT: Head of the National Security Apparatus Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah met yesterday United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Kuwait Michael Davenport. According to a press release, the two sides discussed bolstering cooperation and bilateral relations, as well as issues of common interest in the regional and international arenas.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalid Al-Jarallah and the Russian ambassador to Kuwait Alexey Solomatin discussed bilateral ties and developments on the regional and international scenes. The meeting was attended by Assistant Foreign Minister for Jarallah’s Office Affairs Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar. – KUNA