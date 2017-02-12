National labor recruitment in private sector increase: minister

KUWAIT: There is a remarkable hike in national labor recruitment in the private sector, including major and new institutions, said Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh. Sabeeh, who doubles as Minister of State for Economic Affairs, made the remark to reporters on the sidelines of a two-day national conference on institutional education, organized by the Manpower and Government Restructuring Program (MGRP). She even hoped that the percentage of national labor recruitment in the private sector would further increase, expecting young people to hold high-level posts in private institutions.

On the government’s mechanisms for boosting local labor recruitment, the minister unfolded that a fresh decree would see the light in six months’ time in this regard. Meanwhile, Sabeeh said Kuwait had recently launched its own national media campaign “New Kuwait” with a view to spotlighting the country’s 2035 Development Vision. She reiterated that the Kuwaiti leadership and government are interested in training, rehabilitating and encouraging national labor at private institutions by giving them financial and moral advantages.

On the institutional education conference, the minister elaborated that it mainly aims at developing human skills and resources in the private sector. She added that the event is part of the country’s vision intended to transfer Kuwait into a world trade and financial hub thanks to its attractive investment climate where the private sector can act as a development leader. On his part, Secretary-General of the Manpower and Government Restructuring Program (MGRP) Fawzy Al-Majdali said his program spares no effort to achieve the labor strategy aiming at encouraging and supporting national labor. He said the conference is meant to boost public awareness about institutional education concepts by means of spurring students of high schools and universities to work in the private sector’s institutions.

Majdali voiced confidence that the conference would fulfill its goals; mainly various programs of action and lectures to be delivered by academicians, experts and advisors both at home and abroad. He noted that the educational gathering serves the State’s orientations for applying different concepts in developing Kuwaiti human resources and promoting cooperation among labor institutions in different sectors. – KUNA