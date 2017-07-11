National Jet Ski team praises KFH support

KUWAIT: The national jet ski team praised the significant role of Kuwait Finance House (KFH) in the sponsorships and supports it offers to the Team’s participation in the different World Jet Ski Championships.

This came after the team achieved many titles during their participation in the world Jet Ski championship held in Austria. This championship witnessed huge participation from 26 countries across the world.

The bank’s sponsorship affirms the ongoing commitment towards assuming social responsibility and reflects its interest in the youth and sports, which contributes to encouraging athletes to win prestigious titles and represent Kuwait in the international events. KFH expressed pride in the Jet Ski national team wishing it outstanding achievements and new titles in the years to come. Meanwhile, the national team members expressed their gratitude and appreciation to KFH in recognition of its support and sponsorship, indicating that this reflects the prestigious status of the bank.