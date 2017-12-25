National Guard Honors its battalion 67; Interior Ministry holds course on security

KUWAIT: Deputy Head of the National Guard honored the special operations battalion 67 in appreciation of their distinguished efforts during their military duties during the course of “operations in build-up areas” held in the UK, as well as sniper and close-quarters battle drills held in Kuwait. The celebration was in the presence of National Guard Secretary Lt Gen Hashim Al-Rifae.

Graduation

The Leaders Preparation Center at the National Security Academy celebrated the graduation of the “basics, principles, dimensions and domains of national security” course for leaders working at the interior ministry. The celebration was under the patronage of Interior Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for Education and Training Affairs Maj Gen Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and presence of Director General of National Security College Brig Faisal Al-Foudary.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun