National Assembly’s female security force, victory for women empowerment

Reaping the fruits of years of determination

KUWAIT: The inclusion of female security personnel in the National Assembly’s Guard is considered as another victory for women empowerment in Kuwait. After reaching several key positions within the public and private domains, the ambition to be included in the state’s security and armed forces took years to achieve. With their determination and willingness to protect Kuwait, women finally attained their position alongside men in service of the country. Speaking in separate interviews, a number of female and male security personnel expressed their satisfaction with the current status quo, affirming that they were eager for more gains in the future.

Numerous pressures

Assistant Secretary for the National Assembly Guard General Khaled Al-Waqeet commended the performance of the female unit, saying that the work they have carried out so far was tremendous despite numerous pressures. “There are five female personnel currently on duty at the National Assembly,” said the General, revealing that 14 female cadets were being trained to join the current force. The National Assembly is one of the most important sites in the country which required a huge amount of effort to secure, said General Waqeet, adding that female security officers carried out the same duties to inspect visitors, protect officials, and fend off any harm that might be inflicted on parliament. The parliamentary guards will cooperate with Kuwait National Guard (KNG), the Interior and Defense Ministries to further develop the security staff at the National Assembly, said General Waqeet.

Apprehensive at first

Meanwhile, Officer Entisar Al-Sahli said that the process of becoming a guard involved six months of training. “At first, our male colleagues felt a bit apprehensive, but with time, they began to accept us as their peers,” said Sahli, affirming that she gained a lot of experience operating as a parliamentary guard. Echoing similar sentiments, Officers Latifa Muftah, Sarah Al-Sarraf, Eman Al-Shaya, and Sherifah Al-Mkaimi said that being part of Kuwait’s security apparatus was a life changing experience, revealing that they faced the same kind of uneasiness from their male counterparts when they began working. Sharing a common goal and purpose really breaks down social and gender barriers, the officers agreed, saying that both male and female personnel were now working side by side and shoulder to shoulder to serve Kuwait.

On the flip side of the coin, National Assembly Officers Jarallah Al-Jarallah, Abdulkareem Nasser, and Abdullah Al- Faraj said that they felt anxious when they began to include female personnel, but all matters went smoothly when they began to cooperate in fulfilling security duties at parliament. The male security personnel said they were glad to be working with their female colleagues, affirming that the men and women of the National Assembly Guard will stand as one in face of all dangers and adversaries. — KUNA