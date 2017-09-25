National Assembly will not be dissolved; Speaker denies rumors

Next Assembly term to open October 24

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouk Al-Ghanem yesterday denied rumors that claim the Assembly will be dissolved soon, saying the rumors are politically motivated to create tension. Ghanem said that such rumors have been circulating since the start of the first legislative term by “sides well known to all” with the aim to incite tension and encourage MPs to escalate threats notwithstanding the domestic and regional developments.

The Speaker however did not name any sides. “There is nothing related to the dissolution of the Assembly at present. This decision is part of the powers enjoyed by the Amir” Ghanem said. Asked about expectations that the next term will be hot taking into accounts a large number of threats by MPs to grill ministers, the Speaker said that grillings and other constitutional tools are part of the lawmakers’ constitutional rights and its use is subject to their decisions.

Ghanem also announced that the next Assembly term will open on October 24 as an Amiri decree was issued yesterday authorizing the Assembly to start the term on October 24. The Speaker said the date had been chosen after coordination with the Amir and the government.

In the meantime, more MPs announced their backing of a draft law calling to reduce the retirement age for men and women and make the retirement optional for beneficiaries. A large number of lawmakers have submitted a request to give priority to debating the draft law at the start of the new Assembly term next month.

MP Mubarak Al-Harees said that retirement for Kuwaiti employees must be granted after 15 of 20 years of service without linking it to a specific age. At present, retirement is granted after 30 years of service or when employees reach 55 years of age. MP Nasser Al-Dossari said that approving the law urgently has become a necessity and warned the government against attempting to obstruct its approval. The lawmaker said the draft law must be discussed and approved in the first session of the assembly.

Meanwhile, the Court of Cassation has postponed its ruling on the government decision to hike fuel prices until Thursday. The lower court had annulled the government decision and called for scrapping the increase in petrol prices but the ruling was overturned by the Court of Appeals. Now, the final and lasting ruling will be made by the Court of Cassation whose rulings cannot be challenged.