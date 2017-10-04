‘Naked’ Jleeb woman escaped abusive sponsor

KUWAIT: An Ethiopian woman was sent to the psychiatric hospital to evaluate her condition after she was found naked in a Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh street. A security source said the woman was on the ground unconscious, with people around her. Officers covered her up, and the woman later told investigators that her sponsor, an Arab teacher, was mistreating her, and this made her hysterical and she ran out naked.

Under the influence

A car carrying two citizens collided with a traffic sign on Fahaheel Road, and the two fell unconscious after the accident. Police patrols later arrested them for being under the influence of drugs. They also had the drug ‘chemical;’ a local variety of Spice (synthetic marijuana) with added chemicals, on them, and one of the suspects was found wanted on 11 various cases. A passerby saw the car rammed against the pole with its lights on, so he called the police. Both were sent to the Drugs Control General Department.

Drunk man arrested

A citizen was walking with an imported bottle of liquor and waving it in front of motorists. He was arrested and sent to Naeem police station. The man was drunk and harassed people before his arrest.

KD 600 stolen

An Egyptian man lost KD 600 he had saved to send to his family. The man withdrew the money from his bank account, then went home to get the account number to transfer the funds. He returned to his car 30 minutes later to find out that the window was broken and the money was gone. Detectives are investigating. – Translated from the Arabic press