Murder probe in toddler’s death

KUWAIT: A three-year-old boy was taken to Adan hospital where he was pronounced dead. Doctors who examined him noticed bruises on his body, and his parents claimed that they were caused by a fall. Police authorities were informed; forensics went to the scene as the deputy prosecutor ordered the case be registered as a murder, in waiting for the coroner’s report. This comes on the heels of the death of the two children in Farwaniya under mysterious circumstances.

Felony

An Indian man was found dead behind a factory in Abdullah Port by passersby who called 112. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene and confirmed he was dead. Forensics examined the body which was then transferred to the coroner and the case was registered as a felony.

Accident

A fire truck that responded to a call about a fire in Abdullah Port found itself in need of help when it flipped on its side. The vehicle was up righted by fire cranes, as an investigation is underway to find out what caused the accident.

Murder threat

An Ethiopian domestic helper told her sponsor’s children she will slaughter them after Ramadan because it is forbidden (haram) to do so now. The children told their father, who feared for their safety and rushed to the police station. A police patrol went to the house and arrested the maid to question her over the charges.

Rapist still at large

A fourth victim was added to the three Egyptian girls who were raped by a 20-year-old bedoon – an Indonesian boy who was raped in Riggae. Detectives investigating the case of the Egyptian girls reviewed similar crimes and found the case of the Indonesian boy. The man was brought from the central prison and identified by the victim. The bedoon confessed, saying he was searching for victims in a Riggae building yard, and lured the boy to his car and raped him.

Police attacked

A 20-year-old reckless driver and his friends attempted to escape from police, hit a police car and attacked policemen in Dhaher. Patrols noticed a speeding car, so they asked it to pull over, but the driver did not oblige, so a chase ensued. Another patrol car noticed what was going on and joined the chase. The driver hit and damaged the police car, then the suspects got out of their vehicle and attacked the policemen. Two suspects escaped, leaving the 20-year-old behind, who was drunk.

Stab wound

An Indian man was found in a pool of blood inside a Farwaniya mall toilet as a result of a stab wound. Patrons told police about the man, so police and paramedics responded and transferred him to Farwaniya Hospital in a critical condition. Detectives are working on the case.

Husband charged

A man who having suhour with his veiled wife at a Salmiya restaurant noticed some strands of her hair were visible, so he became angry and beat her. When his wife attempted to tell him it was not deliberate, he slapped her on the face and punched her, prompting those in the restaurant to restrain him. The woman insisted on lodging a complaint. – Translated from the Arabic press