Municipality’s public relations processes 187 transactions

KUWAIT: The Municipality’s public relations department said the engineering inspection and follow-up department processed 187 transactions during August. Department Director Khalid Al-Sunaideh said he prepared a working plan to follow the work of all companies and contractors handling projects and all construction, demolition, restoration and renovation works.

Prevention sector

Deputy Director General for Prevention at Kuwait Fire Directorate Service Maj Gen Khalid Fahd said the work in the prevention sector was changed from the traditional to the developed system in order to achieve the best results. He was speaking during a workshop held by the prevention sector in the presence of members of the engineering offices union and consultation offices.

‘Office without paper’ project

National Guard Undersecretary Lt Gen Hashim Al-Refae opened the Al-Sumoud Data Center as part of the “office without paper” project, which was designed according to the highest international standards and has received the “Tier 111” certificate. Refae spoke about the importance of the “office without paper” project to create a quality move in the daily work of the National Guard and hasten production by providing the most modern technologies in cooperation with international companies. He said the project enjoys the support of the higher command of head of the National Guard HH Sheikh Salem Al-Ali and his deputy Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber. Meanwhile, head of the systems projects branch Col Thamer Ahmad said the center consists of a data center, power room, UPS, NOC, SOC and service desk.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun