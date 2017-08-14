Municipality warns unclaimed impounded cars to be auctioned

KUWAIT: The Municipality warned that any vehicle that is removed by municipality teams will be sent to the municipality impounding yard, and will be sold in an auction if the owner does not inquire about it within three months or pays the fines.

Travel ban office

Justice Minister and State Minister for National Assembly Affairs Faleh Al-Azab said a travel ban office will soon be opened at Salmi border outlet in few days coinciding with the hajj season. He said in a tweet that the opening of the new office is to make matters easy for travelers.

By Meshal Al-Enezi