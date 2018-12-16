Municipality targets roaming vendors

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality’s public relations department said its emergency team carried out a campaign against roaming vendors in order to keep them out of open yards, especially in front of embassies. Head of the team Meshaal Al-Malek said the campaign resulted in confiscating and destroying five tons of foodstuff. The vendors were sent to concerned authorities.

Drills

The coastguard will carry out live ammunition exercises on Dec 17-18 from 8 am until 2 pm, and warned sea goers against approaching the area, adding marine patrols will prevent anyone trying to approach the area to ensure the safety of everyone.

A drunk man went berserk after he lost control over his vehicle at a gas station and hit a gas pump, then attacked workers, before others were able to catch him. The Indian man, who was driving around while drinking, entered the station and hit the pump, then started blaming workers for the incident. Police arrested him and he faces several charges.

Theft

An Egyptian man stole KD 3,000 which he was supposed to hand over to his friend’s family in Egypt, but kept it for himself. When his friend went to his house and confronted him, he denied receiving any money and kicked his friend out, Al-Rai reported. The victim lodged a complaint and attached a transfer receipt to it. The suspect was arrested after confessing he received the money and said he had spent it.

Car stolen

A citizen lost his car and wallet while in a Farwaniya diwnaiya. He filed a complaint but did not accuse anyone. He told police he had his wallet and car key next to him, but after he returned from the toilet, he noticed the key and wallet were missing. When he went out, he discovered the car had disappeared, Al-Rai reported.

Fight

Three men, two Egyptians and a Bangladeshi, beat a man and injured his head following a money-related dispute. The victim lodged a complaint claiming he was beaten with a thick stick, and gave the address of the three assailants to police, who arrested them, reported Al-Rai.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies