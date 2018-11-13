Municipality sets 18 camping locations of 616 square km

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality announced 18 locations of 616 square kilometers north, west and south of the country for the camping season, which starts tomorrow. The municipality had also set three locations for public services and security checkpoints around the camping areas, the municipality’s Public Relations Director and Spokesman Abdulmohsen Aba-Alkheil said in a statement yesterday. He added that the municipality’s official website is now open for filling request forms for camping permits and for paying insurance to receive the permits. Meanwhile, he said that those who want to request a permit must be 21 years of age and above, and are required to pay KD 50 for the permit and KD 300 as temporary insurance money. Each camping permit is for no more than 1,000 meters of land, the director noted. – KUNA