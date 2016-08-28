Municipality removes encroachments crippling road expansion

KUWAIT: The Farwaniya Municipality’s emergency team has removed 97 percent of encroachment crippling the fifth ring road expansion project, Kuwait Municipality said yesterday.

The removal came upon request from the Ministry of Public Works for the construction and maintenance of roads on the western part of the fifth ring road, said team leader Khaled Al- Radaan. The team will continue its work until removing all encroachment on state property, he added. — KUNA