Municipality issues 44 citations for food related violations

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality’s public relations department said Hawally municipality inspection and municipal services follow-up department carried out a campaign resulting in issuing 44 citations for various food-related violations, operating without a health certificate and commencing activities prior to municipality approval. Meanwhile, the Capital branch issued 129 warnings and removed 71 encroachments in Jaber Al-Ahmad and northwest Sulaibikhat. —By Hanan Al-Saadoun